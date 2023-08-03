RICHIE FAULKNER Discusses Auditioning For JUDAS PRIEST - "I Had To Borrow The Train Fare To Get There From My Mother"; Video

Gibson Gear Guide has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In this exclusive interview with the legend that is Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest, Elegant Weapons) we get a glimpse into what it’s like being in one of the most hard-rocking bands of all time, from one of the nicest men in rock ’n’ roll. Watch as Dinesh chats with guitarist Richie Faulkner about the audition process for Judas Priest, how Faulkner thought the call for the audition was fake, and how Glenn Tipton auditioned him for the role while making a cup of tea.

We also get to hear more about the Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom signature model (yes, he absolutely shreds on it), find out why he chooses to play Gibson guitars, and get a guide to the stompboxes he uses as he talks us through his favourite effects pedals to play live and in the studio.

In this Richie Faulkner interview, the guitarist also reveals the backstory of how he entered the world of session and live guitar performance, and explains why you don’t need to know theory to succeed as a session musician, and how it’s “what works for you” that makes the most difference.

Finally, Richie shares how the love from the Judas Priest fans, and playing guitar, helped him recover following his near-fatal onstage heart attack.

This is In Conversation With Richie Faulkner – complete with plenty of guitar playing!"