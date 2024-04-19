RICHIE FAULKNER Reflects On His JUDAS PRIEST Audition - "My Approach Was To Honour What Went Before" (Video)

In the clip below, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner chats with Gibson Gear Guide host, Dinesh Lekhraj, and looks back in his audition for the band.

Faulkner has been a member of Judas Priest since 2011, coming on board to replace original guitarist K.K. Downing.

Faulkner: "It was pretty laid back. I met management, I met Glenn (Tipton) and Rob (Halford) and we discussed what they wanted, and they asked me what I wanted. That was the first indication to me that they wanted a member of the band (and not a hired gun). They wanted someone with an opinion and ideas, and their own thoughts. I wasn't expecting that sort of question."

"You aspire to be as good as these guys, but you don't think you're ever goin to get the call. My approach was to honour what went before. I was a big fan of the band, a big fan of K.K., so I honoured what went before, but I also tried to kind of honour myself going forward a little bit, because that's what they stand for: standing up for what they believe in as a band, and maybe going against the grain."

Judas Priest's new album, Invincible Shield, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

"Invincible Shield" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"Trial By Fire" video: