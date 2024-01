RICHIE KOTZEN Announces 2024 European Tour

Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs) has announced a batch of European tour dates for June and July. Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

4 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany (supporting Extreme)

5 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

6 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany

8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

9 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

11 - Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

12 - TurbinenHalle - Oberhausen, Germany (supporting Extreme)

13 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

14 - Forum - Vaureal, France

16 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain (supporting Extreme)

17 - La Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, Spain

22 - Crossroad - La Rochelle, France

24 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

25 - Gross Freiheit - Hamburg, Germany (supporting Extreme)

26 - F-Haus - Jena, Germany

28 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

29 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

30 - C-Club - Olomouc, Czech Republic

July

1 - Colosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

4 - Durer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Metal Park Festival - Vicenza, Italy

7 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Limelight - Belfast, Northern Ireland

11 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

13 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

Vixen bassist Julia Lage recently released a new solo song, "The Ride". It features her husband Richie Kotzen on guitar, Dug Pinnick (King's X) on guest vocals, and Michael Odabashian on drums. The video, directed by Vicente Cordero, can be seen below: