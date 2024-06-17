RICHIE SAMBORA On "One Person's Perspective" BON JOVI Docuseries - "To Me, The Celebration Of 40 Years Would've Been The Songs"; Video

Hulu's docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, dropped back in April, and in the new video below from Associated Press, the band's former guitarist, Richie Sambora, shares his thoughts on the series while attending the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.