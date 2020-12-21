RICHIE SAMBORA Opens Up About Decision To Leave BON JOVI - "Family Had To Come First, And That's What Happened"; Video

In a new interview with People, Richie Sambora is opening up about his controversial decision to leave the iconic rock band Bon Jovi in 2013, and he says he has "no regrets" about ultimately putting his relationship with his daughter Ava, now 23, ahead of everything else.

"It wasn't a popular decision by any means, obviously, but there was really almost no choice about it. I had a lot of conscious work to do around [my personal life]," the rocker, 61, says now via Zoom from his home in Calabasas, California.

"We've been through a lot of things together. That was a time of psychological maintenance for the family," he says in the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. "You know, I ain't no angel. But I realized, Ava needed me to be around at that point in time. Family had to come first, and that's what happened."

Sambora, who overcame an addiction to painkillers and an over-reliance on alcohol after stints in rehab in 2007 and 2011, says the rock and roll lifestyle eventually took its toll.

"My lord, when I look back and start to list the tours... 18-and-a-half months of being on the road, 52 countries," he says. "It's like, Wow. It was really time for a break. We did that 14 times over a 31-year period."

