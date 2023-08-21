RICK NIELSEN - "SLASH Grew Up Playing Air Guitar In His Grandmother's House To CHEAP TRICK"; Video

In a new interview with Cassius Morris Official, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen discusses touring, the band's revolving setlist, fans, Cheap Trick's breakthrough album At Budokan, navigating through 90s rock, and more.

Watch the interview below:

Cheap Trick recently announced a new string of US tour dates in October this year. All dates are listed below, and ticket links can be found here.

Tour dates:

October

2 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO

3 - Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE

5 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

6 - Sioux City Orpheum - Sioux City, IA

8 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO

9 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

12 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Pechanga Resort & Casino - Temecula, CA

15 - Fox Theater - Bakersfield, CA

18 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

19 - Gallo Center For the Arts - Modesto, CA

21 - Gold Country Casino and Hotel - Oroville, CA

22 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Reno, NV