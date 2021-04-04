RICKY WARWICK Announces A Year In The Home Livestream

"Hard to believe it’s been a year since my first stageit show," says Ricky Warwwick. "Come join me to mark this anniversary, I’ll be playing Almighty songs, BSR songs, solo songs and others! Your support and loyalty has been amazing throughout this difficult time we have all endured. The ability to do these shows has been a blessing and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing for and interacting with you all. Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday May 8th. You’re my rock n roll. Tickets as always $5 (approx £4) Click on link."

Earlier this year, Ricky Warwick released his new solo album, When Life Was Hard And Fast.

Tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

"You Don't Love Me" video:

"Fighting Heart" video: