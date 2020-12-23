RICKY WARWICK Confirms THE ALMIGHTY Box Set Is On The Way - "Everything That Was Ever Recorded Will Be Available Next Year"

Ricky Warwick has delivered an early Christmas present for fans of his former outfit The Almighty, revealing that a career-spanning box set will be released in 2021. The Black Star Riders frontman made the revelation exclusively to eonmusic, in a chat about new solo album When Life Was Hard And Fast, which is released via Nuclear Blast on February 19.

Warwick, who was the driving force behind the Scottish rockers, fronted the band from 1988 until 2002, with varying lineups that included mainstays Stumpy Monroe [drums], and bassist Floyd London. The band released seven albums including debut Blood Fire and Love [1989], and Powertrippin, which reached the UK top five in 1993.

Although the band’s debut and follow up Soul Destruction [1991] got deluxe reissues via Spinefarm Records in 2015, the rest of their catalogue has remained out of print.

Said Ricky; “I’ll give you an exclusive. I’ve got some good news coming. Next year, there is going to be an Almighty box set with everything and more; everything we’ve ever recorded; demos, you name it. Everything that was ever recorded by The Almighty will be available next year, in a box set."

The sometime Thin Lizzy singer continued; “It’s something we’ve been working on for years, just trying to get the licences and all that. We finally got it all together, so I’m excited about that. We’re still working on all the logistics of it, and a release date, but we’re almost there! With things being on so many different labels and all that stuff, the clearances take a while. But it’s there, and it’s going to happen, and more information will be revealed as soon as we get it."

When asked if the other former members of the band had contributed to the set, Warwick revealed a split in the camp with his former bandmates. “I’m in fairly regular contact with Stumpy”, he said; Him and I are still very close, and myself and Stumpy and my management have put the whole thing together. I talk to Tantrum [original guitarist] now and again; there's no problems there."

However relations with London, and guitarist Pete Friesen seem less amiable; “Pete and Floyd sort of removed themselves from the equation a few years ago, and really sort of decided they didn’t want any more contact with us, for whatever reason, which I’ve no idea why, because everything seemed to be fine one day, and didn’t seem to be fine the next!”, Ricky said.

He continued: “It’s mind-boggling, it’s very sad, but, I’ll state for the record; they’ve made their stance clear, and we have to respect that, so sadly there’s been no contact at all. I mean, I haven’t spoken to them in six years maybe, which is terrible, in my opinion, but that’s how it goes."

As mentioned, Ricky Warwick will be releasing his new studio album, When Life Was Hard And Fast, on February 19 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album in various formats, including a 2CD digipack which includes the bonus covers album Stairwell Troubadour, here.

For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper.

When Life Was Hard And Fast tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

Stairwell Troubadour tracklisting:

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" (Dead Or Alive cover)

"Ooops!...I Did It Again" (Britney Spears cover)

"Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran cover)

"1000 Dollar Car" (Bottle Rockets cover)

"Cocaine Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"I Don't Want To Grow Up" (Ramones cover)

"I Fought The Law" (The Clash cover)

"Burning Love" (Elvis Presley cover)

"Jesus Loves You...But I Don't" (The Almighty cover)

"Wrathchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

"You Don't Love Me" video:

"Fighting Heart" video: