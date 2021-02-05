RICKY WARWICK On New Solo Album – “The Story Of My Life Is Contained In Many Of These Songs”

Black Star Riders frontman spoke to Sonic Perspectives about his new solo album, When Life Was Fast And Hard.

On the album’s lyrics being personal and introspective: “I think so. It’s a great analogy that you made. I always get asked, ‘How can you tell what song will be for Black Star Riders and what will be for a Rick Warwick solo CD?’ When I write, some of the songs start out as therapy or poetry in a diary. Those tend to be the very personal ones. With Black Star Riders, I’m representing the opinions and designs of four other guys, and with my solo songs, it’s more of an inward journey lyrically.”

Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty) will release a brand new studio album titled When Life Was Hard And Fast, his first since 2015, on February 19 via Nuclear Blast.

In the video below, Ricky performs an acoustic version of his new single, and title track, from his upcoming solo record.

When Life Was Hard And Fast can now be pre-ordered in various formats, including a 2CD digipack which features the bonus covers album Stairwell Troubadour.

Warwick has released the album's title track, featuring none other than Def Leppard's Joe Elliott on backing vocals. The accompanying video depicts the County Down Ards TT Motor Race that is seen on the album's cover and ran from 1928-1936. The cover shows an accident from one of the races that happened directly in front of a field that was part of a farm owned by Ricky's grandfather, where Ricky himself lived for the first 14 years of his life.

For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper.

When Life Was Hard And Fast tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

Stairwell Troubadour tracklisting:

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" (Dead Or Alive cover)

"Ooops!...I Did It Again" (Britney Spears cover)

"Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran cover)

"1000 Dollar Car" (Bottle Rockets cover)

"Cocaine Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"I Don't Want To Grow Up" (Ramones cover)

"I Fought The Law" (The Clash cover)

"Burning Love" (Elvis Presley cover)

"Jesus Loves You...But I Don't" (The Almighty cover)

"Wrathchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

