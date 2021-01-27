RIGHT HAND REMOVED – Hardcore Vets ERIC KLINGER, DEREK KOVACS Form Doom Band
January 27, 2021, an hour ago
Metallic hardcore veterans Eric Klinger and Derek Kovacs have united to form doom laden Right Hand Removed. Metallic hardcore veterans Eric Klinger (NYC’s Bloodclot!, The Spudmonsters, Built Upon Frustration, Pro-Pain) and Derek Kovacs (Built Upon Frustration, One on One, Ten Of Swords, No Retreat) reunite to flex their notorious riff writing skills with a surprising, grungy, classic rock, stoner, doom, crossover project entitled Right Hand Removed.
Buy the digital track on Bandcamp.