RIKKI ROCKETT – “BRET MICHAELS Doesn’t Want To” Tour With POISON In 2025

Drummer Rikki Rockett has revealed Poison is no longer planning to tour in 2025 due to lack of interest from frontman Bret Michaels.

Rockett says on social media: "I keep getting asked multiple times a day, 'Why isn't Poison touring in 2025 now?' Super simple answer, Bret doesn't want to."

The drummer’s post comes three months after he confirmed the band’s plan to tour in 2025 when he wrote on social media in June, “Poison will be touring in 2025. As usual, there will be no backing tracks. Live, raw and uncut. Warts and all."

Poison last toured in 2022 as part of The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

(Photo: Mark Weiss)