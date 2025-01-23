RISE AGAINST Unleash "Nod", Their First New Single In Three Years (Video); Extensive Tour Schedule Revealed

Today, Rise Against return with their first new music in three years. Out now on Loma Vista Recordings, "Nod" is a rally cry and call to action, fueled by compassion, camaraderie and the collective urge for change.

"'Nod' is about the solace we find in community," says lead vocalist and lyricist Tim McIlrath. "It's about the comfort in knowing that we are not alone. This comfort can temper our anger and our frustration, at least temporarily."

Listen to "Nod" here, and watch a video below.

Produced by Catherine Marks (Boygenius, Foals, Manchester Orchestra, St. Vincent) and mixed by Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers), "Nod" serves as a searing statement of intent, arriving at the outset of Rise Against's inspired next chapter. Just as the stakes could not be higher, the Chicago punk rock band is back bigger, louder and more progressive than ever, imploring listeners to replace reactions with action.

"I swear to God this can't wait," Tim McIlrath proclaims at the top of the song's chorus. "Not one more minute, one more day." Now is the time to resist the constant stimuli that stokes division: stop lashing out, start joining together to consider who benefits from our blind anger. "Are you saving the world so desperately, or are you holding a gun demanding peace," he asks in the second verse. "Because the line that is drawn between nightmares and dreams is thin like a razor, and we're fast asleep."

Read more in Tim McIlrath's newly published manifesto here, via the band's Transistor Revolt newsletter and broadcast channel.

Following 2021's Nowhere Generation – an album confronting the daunting social injustice and economic instability that has been dealt to America's youth – Rise Against continue to meet the moment. Like the body of multi-Gold and Platinum hits that have come before it, "Nod" further amplifies the type of invigorating music, outspoken messages and bulletproof melodies that have earned billions of streams, filled arenas, topped charts, broken records, and, above all, united millions of diverse fans in a necessary embrace of vital issues.

Later this month, band members Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/guitar), Joe Principe (bass/vocals), Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the EU and UK, before playing dozens of US arenas, amphitheaters and pavilions with Papa Roach, as part of the co-headline Rise of The Roach Tour.

Find the latest list of Rise Against's 50+ tour dates at riseagainst.com/tour.

(Photo - Alexa Viscius)