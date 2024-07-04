RISE TO FALL Returns To Japan, Accompanied By VHÄLDEMAR And BLOODHUNTER

Melodic death metal act, Rise To Fall, will be returning to Japan for the third time, headlining for the second time.

Says the band: "This time, we are excited to share the stage with our brothers and fellow metal warriors, Vhäldemar, and welcome Bloodhunter on their first-ever trip to Japan."

Tour dates:

October

7 - Osaka, Japan - Shinsaibashi Pangea

8 - Nagoya, Japan - Fushimi Lion Theater

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Hatsudai Doors

Rise To Fall add: "Prepare yourselves for an epic battle of metal as we join forces to bring you an unforgettable experience. The energy will be high, the riffs will be heavy, and the atmosphere electric."

Get tickets here.

Rise To Fall, known for their powerful blend of melodic death metal, are eager to reconnect with their Japanese fans and deliver a performance that will resonate for years to come. Having headlined in Japan before, the band is excited to bring their dynamic stage presence and new material to their dedicated fans.

Vhäldemar will add their signature heavy metal sound to the tour. Their electrifying performances and loyal fanbase make them the perfect allies for this journey.

Bloodhunter will be making their debut in Japan, bringing their ferocious energy and relentless metal sound to Japanese soil for the first time. Their presence will surely add an intense and fresh dynamic to the lineup.

Says Rise To Fall: "Don’t miss out on this monumental event. Join us in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo for a series of concerts that will shake the foundations of Japanese metal."