RISING INSANE Release "Monster" Single And Music Video

German metalcore act, Rising Insane, have released a new single, "Monster", marking the sixth track released off their forthcoming album Wildfires, out August 23 via Long Branch Records. A new music video accompanies the track.

Singer Aaron Steineker comments "It feels like we all get upset far too quickly when we see people who don't behave according to our expectations. You can look at this in general, whether it's the classic example of senior citizens getting upset about young people or the cow's milk mafia getting angry about vegan substitute products. People will always hate on other people and the whole thing is brutally amplified by social media. So it's completely pointless not to do and be what you feel like. 'Monster', to me, is the song that makes you feel exactly that way and makes you just do your thing instead of always looking left and right to bitch about others."

Rising Insane's fourth studio album, Wildfires, (out August 23 via Long Branch Records) takes an in-depth look at the consequences of our collective abstinence from empathy and challenges listeners to ignite their inner flame for change. It is an urgent call to break out of the darkness.

While Rising Insane remains true to their post-hardcore and metalcore roots on Wildfires, the band has evolved collectively and individually, clearly reflected in the new and fresh sound.

Steineker comments on Wildfires: "Over the last two years, I have felt that there is a huge source of strife lurking around every corner. All we have to do is pick up our cell phone and we're immediately thrown into a hate-filled sea of conflict, there's so much hate everywhere. You get the feeling that the world around us is on fire when you add war, global warming, inflation, and depression to the mix. That's how this album got the title Wildfires. Each song on the album is about a specific trouble spot, themes, and stories that have weighed on me while writing. Our goal is to create awareness through our music of how much we burden ourselves and each other instead of focusing on things that connect us and create positivity."

Wildfires will be available in the following formats:

• Exclusive LBR Shop LP Edition incl. orange-red marbled vinyl

Limited to 300 copies

• LP Edition incl. white-black marbled vinyl

Limited to 300 copies

• CD Edition in digipak

• Exclusive LBR Shop Bundles

• Standard Stream & Download

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Reign”

“Monster”

“Lighthouse”

“Malicious”

“Bet On Me”

“Warning”

“Counting Regrets (Interlude)”

“Carousel”

“Burn”

“The Door”

“Wildfires”

"Carousel" video:

“Burn” video:

“Malicious” video:

“Lighthouse” video:

“Reign” video:

(Photo - Jana Kuhs & Coregraphy)