RIVAL SONS - Remastered Version Of 2012's Head Down Album Out Now

Double Grammy-nominated band Rival Sons have released a remastered version of their 2012 album, Head Down on their own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings.

Frontman Jay Buchanan comments: "This record… wow. Head Down was the introduction of a more cinematic, wider-lensed Rival Sons. It’s a summer record made in the dead of a cold, cold winter. Listening to the remaster, I can hear the origin story of everything that followed."

Featuring the hit single and fan favourite, "Keep On Swinging", plus poppy retro dance numbers "Until The Sun Comes" and "Wild Animal", Head Down is an album that showcases the versatility of Rival Sons and the strength of their songwriting. Head Down also includes the classic ballad of death and loss, "Jordan", and "Manifest Destiny" Parts 1 & 2, an epic stonking room shaker of betrayal and revenge of the Native American People

Scott Holiday continues: "When we recorded Head Down, we never even went home from touring. We drove the van right to Nashville and wrote and recorded the whole record inside of a month. We were having a lot of fun and playing well together, which allowed us to really push the boundaries with Head Down. We covered a lot of musical ground on this album. A large step forward from the simpler arrangements on Pressure and Time."

The first 1000 copies of the remastered version ordered from Rivalsonsmerch.com will come with a hand-signed lyric sheet of either "Jordan", "Manifest Destiny", "Keep On Swinging" or "Run From Revelation".

For more information and to order your copy go to this location.

Tracklist:

"Keep On Swinging"

"Wild Animal"

"You Want To"

"Until The Sun Comes"

"Run From Revelation"

"Jordan"

"All The Way"

"The Heist"

"Three Fingers"

"Nava"

"Manifest Destiny Part 1"

"Manifest Destiny Part 2"

"True"