RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce First Ever Mexico Headlining Dates With Special Guests IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

Rivers Of Nihil have announced a trio of headlining performances in Mexico this coming February with special guests, Imperial Triumphant. The journey marks the band’s first time ever performing in Mexico. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs from throughout the Rivers Of Nihil catalog.

Dates:

February

24 - Cafe Lguana - Monterrey, MX

25 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, MX

26 - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, MX

Next month, Rivers Of Nihil will return to the road on a North American tour supporting The Contortionist. The month-long trek – which begins on September 11 in Dallas, Texas and runs through October 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana – will feature the band performing their latest, critically adored full-length, The Work, in its entirety and includes a handful of headlining performances throughout. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

11 - The Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 – Vino’s – Little Rock, AR*

13 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

14 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

15 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM*

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

18 - El Rey Theater - Los Angeles, CA

19 - The Alpine - Reno, NV*

20 - Bossanova - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Metro Music Hall -Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

25 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA*

26 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

28 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

29 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY*

30 - Le Studio TD -Montreal, QC

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

3 - Ace Of Cups - Cleveland, OH*

4 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

5 - The L - Horseheads, NY*

6 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

8 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

9 - Paradise - Boston, MA

11 - Arizona Pete's - Greensboro, NC

12 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

13 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

15 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

