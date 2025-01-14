RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce North American Headline Tour With HOLY FAWN, INTER ARMA, GLACIAL TOMB

Rivers Of Nihil will return to North American stages this spring on a month-long headlining tour. The Aggressive Progressive Tour runs from May 22 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania through June 22 in Toronto, Ontario. Support will be provided by Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, and Glacial Tomb.

The band comments, "We are stoked to bring The Aggressive Progressive tour to North America. We are also honored to have Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, and Glacial Tomb along with us. Can't wait to see you all."

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at: ron.soundrink.com. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

23 - The Palladium (Upstairs) - Worcester, MA

24 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

25 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

27 - Pike Room @ Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

28 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

29 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

30 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

31 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

June

1 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

3 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5 - Dante's - Portland, OR

6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

7 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

10 - Nile - Mesa, AZ

11 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

12 - Jake's - Lubbock, TX

13 - The Rail - Ft. Worth, TX

14 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

15 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

17 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

18 - Eulogy - Asheville, NC

19 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

21 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

22 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

And don't miss Rivers Of Nihil on their previously announced EU/UK tour with Cynic, Beyond Creation and labelmates, Dååth.

Dates:

February

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

March

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

2 - Paris, France - La Machine

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

6 - Bristol, England - The Fleece

7 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

8 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

9 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

10 - Birmingham, England - XOYO

12 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

18 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

22 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

23 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

24 - Wien, Austria - Flex

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

26 - München, Germany - Backstage

27 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

28 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

Rivers Of Nihil will release their fifth full-length album later this year. The record will feature two previously released songs - "The Sub-Orbital Blues" (2023) and "Criminals" (2024) - plus eight new tracks. Stay tuned for a new single to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

(Photo - Mike Truehart)