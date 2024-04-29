RIVERS OF NIHIL Drop New Single "Criminals"; Official Video Streaming

Reading, Pennsylvania-based progressive death metallers, Rivers Of Nihil, are pleased to unleash their brand new single, "Criminals". The latest track serves as a teaser for the band's upcoming new full-length.

Comments vocalist/bassist Adam Biggs, "Our newest single 'Criminals,' is by far one of the most aggressive tracks we've released in quite some time and displays the power of the new lineup at a full 10 out of 10. Lyrically, the song is a meditation on the nature of crime, punishment, and the delicate balance of power therein. So, show up for the shredding, stay for the contemplation of truth and justice. Enjoy!"

Rivers Of Nihil will join this year's edition of the Chaos & Carnage Tour featuring co-headliners Carnifex and Metal Blade labelmates Cattle Decapitation with additional support provided by The Zenith Passage, Humanity's Last Breath, Vitriol, and Face Yourself. The journey runs from April 30 through May 26, with a handful of Rivers Of Nihil headlining dates mixed in.

Rivers Of Nihil are:

Adam Biggs - vocals, bass

Brody Uttley - guitar, keyboards

Andrew Thomas - rhythm guitar, vocals

Jared Klein - drums, vocals

(Photo - Mike Truehart)