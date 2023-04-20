RIVERS OF NIHIL Release Live Video And Audio Session For Audiotree’s New 'From Nothing' Series

Pennsylvania progressive death metal band Rivers Of Nihil had quite a year in 2022. After the release of their fourth album, The Work, towards the end of 2021, the group spent the majority of their time burning the candle at both ends with a frenzied tour schedule including headline runs of the U.S. and Europe and in support of The Contortionist, but once the latter tour wrapped up, they were short a band member.

For personal reasons, founding member and lead vocalist Jake Dieffenbach and the band went their separate ways. The split took place just three days after the recording of a live video and audio session for Audiotree’s new 'From Nothing' series. And while initially the band wasn't sure how to approach the release with the departure of a founding member and lead singer — or whether to release it at all — they decided to move forward with it to honor Dieffenbach's contributions to the group over the years and mark the beginning of a new chapter.

So, for Audiotree’s second installment of 'From Nothing', presented to you is the end of an era and the beginning of something new for Rivers Of Nihil. The session features live performances and interviews diving into the band's creative process and recent work. Check it out now here.

Guitarist Brody Uttley comments; "We’ve been big fans of the Audiotree catalog for many years now, so when Austin from Audiotree asked us if we’d be interested in being part of a new series they were doing we said ‘yes' immediately."

"Additionally, you will notice that Jake is performing with us. This shoot took place just a few days before our split with him as our vocalist, so rather than burying this project (since we are now no longer working together), we decided to release it as a finale to the chapter of the band that he spent with us."

"The time when this was filmed was one of the most strenuous in our band, both from a personal standpoint and simply because we were playing so many shows at that time nonstop. The morning that we filmed the Audiotree piece we had driven through the night from the previous gig to arrive in Chicago early enough to film with Audiotree in the morning and still make it to our show later that day with The Contortionist."

"This is the most accurate picture of our band working ourselves to the bone. A lot of what is said in the documentary still applies to where things are going, but this video definitely captures the essence of where the band was at, in late September of 2022."

"Finally, we just wrapped up a recording session that birthed a ton a new music that you will be hearing much sooner than you think, featuring our previous bassist / backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist (and bassist) as well as Andy Thomas’ first appearance on record with us as a member of Rivers Of Nihil. We will be continuing as a four piece and we simply cannot wait to show you what this sounds like."

Catch Rivers Of Nihil live this summer when they hit the road with Between The Buried And Me and Thank You Scientist. Tour kicks off on June 16th in Charleston, SC at Music Farm and wraps up on July 31st in Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat. Tour dates below.

"We’re super honored and excited to be a part of the upcoming Parallax II 10th anniversary tour! BTBAM are one of my all-time favorite bands so you know the Rivers boys and I will be bringing our A-game and a setlist full of our best material (maybe even some new stuff). We’re also stoked to share the stage with the uber-talented Thank You Scientist, so I think it’s safe to say this will easily be one of the best prog-metal shows of the year, so don’t miss out," says vocalist / bassist Adam Biggs.

Rivers Of Nihil with Between The Buried And Me and Thank You Scientist:

June

16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

22 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *Rivers Of Nihil only

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

27 - Millvale, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

28 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

29 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

July

1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom) *Rivers of Nihil only

7 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

14 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933 *Rivers Of Nihil only

15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory - North Park

17 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre

19 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre *Rivers Of Nihil only

20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

21 - Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

22 - Houston, TX Warehouse Live

23 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

28 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

30 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

31 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat