ROB HALFORD On Unreleased JUDAS PRIEST Tracks Made With Pop Producers STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN - "In My Lifetime I’d Just Like To See Them Get Leaked"
March 1, 2024, an hour ago
Stock Aitken Waterman are an English songwriting and production trio who had great success from the mid-1980s through to the early 1990s with artists including Rick Astley, Kylie Minogue, and Bananarama. They also worked with Judas Priest.
In a new interview with NME, Priest frontman, Rob Halford, discusses the bands legacy, performing with Dolly Parton, being labelled 'Metal God by fans, and the above mentioned Stock Aitken Waterman.
NME: Judas Priest recorded several tracks with Stock Aitken Waterman in the ’80s, but they never came out. Pete Waterman told NME last year that your unreleased cover of ‘You Are Everything’, which they produced, could have been their “biggest ever record”.
Rob Halford: “I kind of agree with him, because I’ve got that on my phone somewhere and it sounds great. I mean, look what happened to Kate Bush with Stranger Things and ‘Running Up That Hill’ – one of the greatest songs ever written. That’s what I’d love to see with our Stock Aitken Waterman tracks…
“I still love those songs even now. In my lifetime I’d just like to see them get leaked. Leak ’em for all I care. Let’s just see where those songs take us, because it sounds great. You can hear the voice, you can hear the guitars, and they’re really fun pieces of music. I haven’t seen Pete in living memory, but maybe I can say [to him]: ‘Just leak these. Send a file off to TikTok and see where it takes us.‘”
There will be a global album listening party for Judas Priest's latest metal masterpiece, Invincible Shield, on Thursday, March 7 at various metal bars in 30 cities around the world. See list below - and check your local metal bar for exact time and details, many of which will also be offering giveaways and custom Judas Priest-themed cocktails for their event.
If you live near Daytona Beach, you will be able to experience a special Judas Priest pop-up shop on Saturday, March 9 from 3-5 PM at Atlantic Sounds, which will be operating out of a custom Judas Priest military combat truck – “an invincible shield on wheels” – playing the album to the 500K+ attendees at Daytona Bike Week. Harley Davidson will be leading a 100-biker brigade from Orlando to Daytona at 9 AM, ET.
Fans can also find the truck and brigade at the Daytona International Speedway for a special parade lap at 12 PM, ET before the Daytona 200. Come celebrate the release of Invincible Shield with your fellow headbangers!
Invincible Shield listening parties happening at these fine metal bars:
Aachen, Germany - Schlüsselloch
Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
Austin, TX - The Lost Well
Bangor, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
Berlin, Germany – Halford
Brooklyn, NY - Rocka Rolla
Buenos Aires, Argentina – Strummer Bar
Chicago, IL - Liar’s Club
Denver, CO – Trve Brewing
Houston, TX - Brash Brewing
Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
London, UK - The Black Heart
Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Bar & Grill
Magdeburg, Germany - Flowerpower
Mepen, Germany - Alte Wäscherei
Milan, Italy - Headbanger’s Pub
Montreal, QC - Mutoïde Microbrasserie
Nersingen, Germany - Rocks
Orlando, FL - Dirty Laundry
Paris, France - Dr. Feelgood’s
Providence, RI - The Scurvy Dog
Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana
San Antonio, TX - Bonds 007
St. Louis, MO - Headless Bat
Stockholm, Sweden - Garlic & Shots
Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club
Uetze, Germany (Hanover) - Farmer’s Inn
Vienna, Austria - U4 Club
Washington, DC - Slash Run
Invincible Shield, out March 8 via Sony Music, can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Panic Attack"
"The Serpent And The King"
"Invincible Shield"
"Devil In Disguise"
"Crown Of Horns"
"As God Is My Witness"
"Trial By Fire"
"Escape From Reality"
"Sons Of Thunder"
"Giants In The Sky"
"The Serpent And The King" video:
"The Serpent And The King" lyric video:
"Crown Of Horns" video:
"Panic Attack" video:
"Trial By Fire" video:
Invincible Shield album trailer:
Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11 before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.
Tour dates:
April
18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*
28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River
May
1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*
5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park
7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*
9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^
11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*
14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^
17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*
19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor
21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
* Not a Live Nation Date
^ Festival Performance