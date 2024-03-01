ROB HALFORD On Unreleased JUDAS PRIEST Tracks Made With Pop Producers STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN - "In My Lifetime I’d Just Like To See Them Get Leaked"

Stock Aitken Waterman are an English songwriting and production trio who had great success from the mid-1980s through to the early 1990s with artists including Rick Astley, Kylie Minogue, and Bananarama. They also worked with Judas Priest.

In a new interview with NME, Priest frontman, Rob Halford, discusses the bands legacy, performing with Dolly Parton, being labelled 'Metal God by fans, and the above mentioned Stock Aitken Waterman.

NME: Judas Priest recorded several tracks with Stock Aitken Waterman in the ’80s, but they never came out. Pete Waterman told NME last year that your unreleased cover of ‘You Are Everything’, which they produced, could have been their “biggest ever record”.

Rob Halford: “I kind of agree with him, because I’ve got that on my phone somewhere and it sounds great. I mean, look what happened to Kate Bush with Stranger Things and ‘Running Up That Hill’ – one of the greatest songs ever written. That’s what I’d love to see with our Stock Aitken Waterman tracks…

“I still love those songs even now. In my lifetime I’d just like to see them get leaked. Leak ’em for all I care. Let’s just see where those songs take us, because it sounds great. You can hear the voice, you can hear the guitars, and they’re really fun pieces of music. I haven’t seen Pete in living memory, but maybe I can say [to him]: ‘Just leak these. Send a file off to TikTok and see where it takes us.‘”

Read the full interview at NME.

There will be a global album listening party for Judas Priest's latest metal masterpiece, Invincible Shield, on Thursday, March 7 at various metal bars in 30 cities around the world. See list below - and check your local metal bar for exact time and details, many of which will also be offering giveaways and custom Judas Priest-themed cocktails for their event.

If you live near Daytona Beach, you will be able to experience a special Judas Priest pop-up shop on Saturday, March 9 from 3-5 PM at Atlantic Sounds, which will be operating out of a custom Judas Priest military combat truck – “an invincible shield on wheels” – playing the album to the 500K+ attendees at Daytona Bike Week. Harley Davidson will be leading a 100-biker brigade from Orlando to Daytona at 9 AM, ET.

Fans can also find the truck and brigade at the Daytona International Speedway for a special parade lap at 12 PM, ET before the Daytona 200. Come celebrate the release of Invincible Shield with your fellow headbangers!

Invincible Shield listening parties happening at these fine metal bars:

Aachen, Germany - Schlüsselloch

Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social

Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

Austin, TX - The Lost Well

Bangor, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

Berlin, Germany – Halford

Brooklyn, NY - Rocka Rolla

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Strummer Bar

Chicago, IL - Liar’s Club

Denver, CO – Trve Brewing

Houston, TX - Brash Brewing

Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

London, UK - The Black Heart

Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Bar & Grill

Magdeburg, Germany - Flowerpower

Mepen, Germany - Alte Wäscherei

Milan, Italy - Headbanger’s Pub

Montreal, QC - Mutoïde Microbrasserie

Nersingen, Germany - Rocks

Orlando, FL - Dirty Laundry

Paris, France - Dr. Feelgood’s

Providence, RI - The Scurvy Dog

Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana

San Antonio, TX - Bonds 007

St. Louis, MO - Headless Bat

Stockholm, Sweden - Garlic & Shots

Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

Uetze, Germany (Hanover) - Farmer’s Inn

Vienna, Austria - U4 Club

Washington, DC - Slash Run

Invincible Shield, out March 8 via Sony Music, can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"The Serpent And The King" lyric video:

"Crown Of Horns" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

Invincible Shield album trailer:

Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11 before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance