ROB HALFORD Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story Behind A JUDAS PRIEST Classic - "It's Just A Song Full Of Hope, More Than Anything Else";Video

"Coming up next, one of rock’s great frontmen, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, tells the story of the 80s classic 'You've Got Another Thing Comin'', that became the mantra of hard rock and the iconic phrase actually came from a thesaurus! The song was also just a throwaway B-side until it was played and became the song that brought metal to mainstream radio and to MTV and became the crown jewel of the 15 most dangerous songs that were banned by Big Brother with the PMRC... It’s the 80s underdog song that became the hard rock expression of the decade with one of the 80s biggest rock stars, next on Professor Of Rock.