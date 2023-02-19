ROB ZOMBIE - 20th Anniversary Edition Of HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES Available For Pre-Order

Feast your eyes on the super deluxe 20th Anniversary edition of Rob Zombie's horror masterpiece, House Of 1000 Corpses. This one has it all! Killer new artwork by Graham Humphreys and David Hartman, a 60 page book, a wicked poster, as well as character cards. Plus hours and hours of cool behind the scenes footage, never before seen on set interviews with the cast, Dr. Satan test footage, rehearsals, and casting session.

When Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses slashed its way into theaters 20 years ago, 1970s-style horror – and camp – returned with bone-snapping, scream-inducing vengeance. Zombie’s directorial debut, this first film of a trilogy introduces the Firefly family, backwoods sadists who plunge two young couples into a nightmare world of torture, satanic ritual, and cannibalism. With a killer cast including horror legends Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, and Karen Black, House Of 1000 Corpses is both a homage to a golden era and a scary good time from an innovative, unrivaled shock-master.

Scheduled for release on April 11, 2023 on Blu-ray and Digital formats, the super deluxe 20th Anniversary edition of Rob Zombie's horror masterpiece, House Of 1000 Corpses can be pre-ordered now via Lionsgate or Walmart.

A special SteelBook version will be available exclusively through Best Buy. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.