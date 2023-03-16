ROB ZOMBIE, ALICE COOPER, Members Of METALLICA, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, PANTERA And More Featured In The History Of Metal And Horror Documentary, Now Available On DVD / Blu-Ray & Streaming

The History Of Metal And Horror is a documentary that explores the histories of heavy metal and horror and how the they ultimately crossed paths. The documentary is now available on DVD / Blu-Ray, and for streaming.

In the film, various metal artists share their first introduction to horror, their favorite horror films, their influences, and more. Horror film icons also discuss how their films have influenced the horror genre, their connections to metal artists, and why metal and horror work well together.

For further details, head to metalhorror.com.