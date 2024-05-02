ROB ZOMBIE - House Of 1000 Corpses Board Game Available To Pre-Order

Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses board game is now ready to pre-order at this location. It's estimated to begin shipping on February 3, 2025.

Howdy Folks! You like blood? Violence? Freaks of nature? Well, then boy do we have something for you! Trick Or Treat Studios presents the House Of 1000 Corpses Game. Play the part of the Firefly family, working together to round up some pesky kids who are running around your house!

To win, you’ll need to bring enough of them to Dr. Satan before the police show up!

Player Count: 1-4

Play Time: 60 min

Ages 14+