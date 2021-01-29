ROB ZOMBIE - New Single "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man" Streaming

Rob Zombie released the new single "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man" today (Friday, January 29). Check it out below along with a teaser featuring stills from the upcoming video.

In late 2020, Rob Zombie announced his seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, to be released March 12 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is a classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man” and “Get Loose” to heavy-groove thumpers like “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man” and “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”. The new album is produced by Zeuss.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Expanding The Head Of Zed"

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

"The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider"

"Hovering Over The Dull Earth"

"Shadow Of The Cemetery Man"

"A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared"

"18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train"

"The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man"

"The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis"

"The Satanic Rites Of Blacula"

"Shower Of Stones"

"Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass"

"Boom-Boom-Boom"

"What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama"

"Get Loose"

"The Serenity Of Witches"

"Crow Killer Blues"

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” video:

