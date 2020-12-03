ROB ZOMBIE To Be Honored At Shockfest Film Festival

"We are honored to present the Shocker Award to Rob Zombie this year at the Shockfest Spookshow on Friday December 11th," comment event organizers. "Thank you Rob Zombie for being a part of Shockfest Film Festival 2020 during such a tumultuous year for the world."

Join the Monsters of the Shockfest Horror Factory to experience the culmination of the year long 2020 Horror Tour across the country. Shockfest Film Festival is coming to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, California on Friday, December 11th for an exclusive screening and award ceremony to showcase the works of filmmakers from across the globe! While other film festivals have shut down, Shockfest is ALIVE!

Complete details can be found here.

In addition to his music career, between 2003 and 2019, Rob Zombie has written and directed nine films:

House Of 1,000 Corpses

The Devil's Rejects

Halloween

Werewolf Women Of The SS

Halloween II

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

The Lords Of Salem

31

3 From Hell

(Photo Credit: Travis Shinn)