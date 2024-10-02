ROB ZOMBIE, VISION OF DISORDER, MURDERDOLLS, TAD Titles Available From Music On Vinyl

New titles from Rob Zombie, Vision Of Disorder, Murderdolls, and Tad are available from Music On Vinyl.

A message from the label states: "A nice list of announcements, with interesting things for fans of harder music: Rob Zombie, Vision Of Disorder, Tad and Murderdolls. The latter band emerged as a side project of, among others, Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison. Who, by the way, is also linked to Rob Zombie and Vision Of Disorder (regarding a project with Matt Baumbach). So one could argue: If you are a fan of Slipknot: check out these announcements!"

Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe 2: Noble Jackals, Penny Dreadfuls and the Systematic Dehumanization of Cool

• Gatefold sleeve

• Includes 4 page booklet

• Limited edition of 1500 individually numbered copies on Dracula coloured vinyl

Vision Of Disorder - Vision Of Disorder

• Includes an Insert

• Black vinyl

Murderdolls - Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls

• 6 page insert

• Murderdolls was a sideproject of Wednesday 13 (Frankstein Drag Queens) and Joey Jordison (Ex Slipknot)

• Black vinyl

Tad - Inhaler

• Includes insert

• Produced by J. Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.)

• Black vinyl

