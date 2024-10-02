ROB ZOMBIE, VISION OF DISORDER, MURDERDOLLS, TAD Titles Available From Music On Vinyl
October 2, 2024, an hour ago
New titles from Rob Zombie, Vision Of Disorder, Murderdolls, and Tad are available from Music On Vinyl.
A message from the label states: "A nice list of announcements, with interesting things for fans of harder music: Rob Zombie, Vision Of Disorder, Tad and Murderdolls. The latter band emerged as a side project of, among others, Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison. Who, by the way, is also linked to Rob Zombie and Vision Of Disorder (regarding a project with Matt Baumbach). So one could argue: If you are a fan of Slipknot: check out these announcements!"
Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe 2: Noble Jackals, Penny Dreadfuls and the Systematic Dehumanization of Cool
• Gatefold sleeve
• Includes 4 page booklet
• Limited edition of 1500 individually numbered copies on Dracula coloured vinyl
Vision Of Disorder - Vision Of Disorder
• Includes an Insert
• Black vinyl
Murderdolls - Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls
• 6 page insert
• Murderdolls was a sideproject of Wednesday 13 (Frankstein Drag Queens) and Joey Jordison (Ex Slipknot)
• Black vinyl
Tad - Inhaler
• Includes insert
• Produced by J. Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.)
• Black vinyl
