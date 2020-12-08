ROBB FLYNN, THRASHIN' ALAN Pay Tribute To DIMEBAG DARRELL; Video

The new episode of Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn's No F'n Regrets, paying tribute to "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, the late co-founder and guitarist of Pantera and Damageplan, is available for streaming below, and via Apple and Spotify.

Says Flynn: "Radio DJ and Dime’s long-time friend Thrashin’ Alan sits down with me to share some amazing stories about Dimebag on the 16th anniversary of his untimely death. Thrashin' Alan tells a hilarious story about the time Zakk Wylde and Dime crashed his truck into a tree in front of Dime's house, the beginning of Damageplan, and I read a letter from 2004 I faxed to Dime months before he passed away."