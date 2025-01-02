ROBBIE WILLIAMS Confirms TONY IOMMI And GLENN HUGHES' Participation On New Track "Rocket" - "Massive Guitars, As You Can Imagine... It’s Adrenaline-Filled And Balls-To-The-Wall"

Robbie Williams has confirmed the participation of Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, on his new track, "Rocket". And Glenn Hughes is along for the ride as well.

It was recently revealed that Robbie had recruited Iommi for the track by Williams' drummer and musical director, Karl Brazil, making an appearance on the Percussion Discussion podcast (see below).

“He’s got an album to follow that we’ve been working on,” Brazil shared. “He’s working with various people, but I’ve been fortunate enough to do some songs with him. We’ve done a track called 'Rocket' with Tony [Iommi], which is very random." He added that the track is “great” and “a rocker and really cool”. “Tony has done his thing on it,” he said of the guitarist.

Now, speaking with NME, Williams reveals that the comments were true and that the upcoming song will be shared as part of a new album. “Glenn Hughes [is on the track too]! I wanted to make the album that I’d make if I’d left Take That now, knowing what I know,” he said.

“This particular song [‘Rocket’] encapsulates that perfectly,” he added, going on to reveal what fans can expect from the album as a whole. “Unfortunately and fortunately for me, pop songs turned up along the way, too. I’m like: ‘Ah, fuck – a hit!’

“This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine. It’s adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall,” he added. “That one in particular is my favourite song off my new album – that I’ve just announced is happening!” When asked about more details about the album, in particular the release date, Williams quipped: “I dunno – let’s see how well the film does…”

