ROBBIE WILLIAMS Recruits TONY IOMMI For New Track "Rocket"

NME is reporting that UK pop star, Robbie Williams, has recruited Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, for a new track.

The news was revealed by Williams' drummer and musical director, Karl Brazil, on the Percussion Discussion podcast (see below), when he spoke about the unlikely musical collaboration.

“He’s got an album to follow that we’ve been working on,” he shared. “He’s working with various people, but I’ve been fortunate enough to do some songs with him. We’ve done a track called 'Rocket' with Tony [Iommi], which is very random."

He shared that the track is “great” and “a rocker and really cool”. “Tony has done his thing on it,” he said of the guitarist