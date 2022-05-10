ROBERT BERRY's 3.2 - Alive At ProgStock CD / DVD Available This Month

In 1987, Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer recruited Robert Berry to replace Greg Lake, with the resulting album, To The Power Of Three, and naming the band “3”. What was the result? The Top 10 Billboard hit “Talkin’ Bout” and a successful North American Tour.

In 2015, Keith and Robert reunited to resume work on the follow-up album. When Keith died in 2016, Robert worked with the Emerson Estate and Frontiers Records to finish writing and release their collaborative material on the 2018 Billboard-charting album, The Rules Have Changed.

When it was time to take the show on the road, Robert recruited Paul Keller from the original “3” touring band on guitar/vocals, Jimmy Keegan (Spock’s Beard) on drums/vocals, and Andrew Colyer (Circuline) to handle keyboards/vocals. What was the result? A spectacular 3.2 band 29-date North American tour, and this CD/DVD captures the band at the 2019 International ProgStock Festival.

This concert encompasses Robert’s 30-year history of progressive rock, which includes Steve Howe (YES), Geoff Downes (GTR), the Magna Carta Tribute album series, and more. Due for release on May 20 via 2nd Street Records. Purchase on Robert Berry’s website, Amazon, and iTunes. Streaming on Spotify and all streaming services.

Tracklisting:

"Life Beyond L.A."

"No One Else To Blame"

"Desde La Vida"

"Powerful Man"

"Last Ride Into The Sun"

"Minstrel In The Gallery"

"You Do Or You Don’t"

"Roundabout"

"Can’t Let Go"

"Somebody’s Watching"

"Talkin’ Bout"

"Eight Miles High"

"Deck The Halls"

"Watcher Of The Skies"

"Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, Part 1)"

- Recorded at the Union County Perf. Arts Center, Rahway, NJ

- Mixed and Mastered at Soundtek Studios in Campbell, California