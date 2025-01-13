ROBERT FLEISCHMAN Reflects On Co-Writing JOURNEY Classic "Wheel In The Sky" - "A Song That I Believe Originated Between NEAL SCHON And His Dad"; Video

In a new interview with Mark Strigl, multi-platinum songwriter and former lead vocalist of Vinnie Vincent Invasion, Robert Fleischman, discusses his new album Emotional Atlas, the loss of his wife, working with Chip Z'Nuff on a song that will feature Neal Schon of Journey, writing the song "Wheel In The Sky" by Journey, his art, his time working with Vinnie Vincent Invasion, Gene Simmons, being asked to re-record Mark Slaughter’s parts and more.

Asked to share memories of co-writing the Journey classic "Wheel In The Sky" with Neal Schon, Fleischman shares, "'Wheel In The Sky' was a song that I believe originated between Neal and his dad. His dad was a musician also, and so he had this piece of music that he played for me on acoustic guitar. And so we started fooling around with it and during the rehearsals, when I first joined the band, he plugged in the electric guitar and we started fooling around with it there. Then I wrote all the lyrics and finished the melody, and then we actually recorded it in San Francisco, the demos that we did. And then I wrote 'Anytime' with Gregg Rolie, we wrote that at his house, he had this really beautiful piano there, and we wrote that at his house, and I probably wrote that like in 20 minutes, wrote that song, it's pretty funny."