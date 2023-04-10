ROBERT FRIPP And TOYAH Discuss "Swan Lake" Performance In New Sunday Lunch Video - "He's Got The Best Legs In The World, He's The Supermodel Of Rock Gods"
April 10, 2023, an hour ago
King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with their latest Sunday Lunch video. Watch below.
A message states: “This week Toyah and Robert talk us through that episode we can never unsee - Robert in a TuTu!"
The couple recently posted the video below, stating: “Are you ready for this week, it's the episode that the most used screenshot came from, it's the image that appears in pretty much every news article about Sunday Lunch!"