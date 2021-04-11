ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Cover JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Breaking The Law" (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox - accompanied by a mysterious stranger - are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series. This time they take on Judas Priest's "Breaking The Law". Watch below:

