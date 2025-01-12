ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform FOO FIGHTERS Hit "Everlong" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have served up a performance of the Foo Fighters hit, "Everlong" for Sunday Lunch.

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) recently announced the Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe, the new American-made signature model from Chris Shiflett - lead guitarist for the Foo Fighters, solo artist, and host of the podcast, Shred With Shifty.

Night after night, Shiflett carves his way through a full brigade of guitar tones on the biggest, loudest stages in the world, and this tour-tested guitar is named "The Cleaver" for a reason - it positively slashes through the mix with a voice that snarls dirty as well as it sings clean. Previously available only as a Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilt Artist offering, the new Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe is a stripped-down rock machine built for high-octane live performance.

With more than 25 years in the music industry, Chris Shiflett is a true punk rock veteran and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. As a pivotal member of the Foo Fighters, Shiflett has played a crucial role in shaping modern rock, contributing to highly praised albums like One by One, Wasting Light, and Concrete and Gold, while earning multiple Grammy Awards along the way. His musical journey also includes stints with prominent California punk bands like No Use For a Name and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, alongside his Country Rock solo work. Known for his love of Fender Telecaster® guitars, particularly his cherished 1972 Tele® Deluxe, Shiflett is a versatile artist, whether making records and touring the world with Foo Fighters or exploring a range of musical directions with his solo band.

“We put a lot of love and research into creating the American made version of my signature model, The Cleaver,” said Shiflett on his new Signature guitar. “It’s been road-tested, dropped on its head, kicked around, x-rayed, strummed, chicken-picked, and arpeggio swept! I’m excited to announce we’ve made a great guitar that's adaptable to all situations. Can’t wait to get this into the hands of players everywhere!"

Available in Dakota Red or Charcoal Frost Metallic finishes, the Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe’s resonant alder body lays the perfect foundation for bone-rattling, stadium-ready tones. Dressed up in a nitrocellulose lacquer finish, this alder body also has a "belly cut” for superior comfort during the longest sets. Built for speed, the 25.5” scale maple neck features a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets for fiery leads and silky bends. Pearloid block inlays add a touch of unexpected class, whilst two Custom Chris Shiflett "Cleaver" Noiseless™ CS-90 pickups pair powerful output with the throaty midrange punch and singing highs of a vintage single coil, all without hum. The "F"-stamped tuning machines, bone nut and wing string tree with nylon spacer keep things in tune through marathon sets, while the string-through body hardtail bridge enhances resonance and sustain.

“Collaborating with Chris Shiflett on his signature Telecaster® Deluxe has been an incredible journey,” said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product, FMIC. “Chris has a lot of guitars, plays a lot of styles and demands versatility, and our goal was to capture that spirit in the design. This guitar is not just an instrument; it’s an extension of his musical identity and tone that both he and his fans demand. Fun Fact- we didn’t nickname it the ‘The Cleaver’- his Front-of-house person did the first night he played it live- because ‘it cut through the mix like a cleaver!!’, which speaks for itself!”

In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series honours iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments and gear inspired by the unique specifications of the world’s greatest guitarists and bassists. Watch Chris Shiflett demo his Signature Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe below.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.