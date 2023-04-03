ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH's Most Shared "Sunday Lunch" Episode Features MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Ace Of Spades"; Video
King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with their latest Sunday Lunch video. Watch below.
A message states: “Are you ready for this week, it's the episode that the most used screenshot came from, it's the image that appears in pretty much every news article about Sunday Lunch!"
The couple recently shared a couple of blooper videos, which can be viewed below: