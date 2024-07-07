ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share Throwback Cover Of KORN's "Blind" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have shared anouther throwback video for Sunday Lunch. Check out their performance of Korn's "Blind" below.

Last week, Robert and Toyah premiered a special version of Toyah's new single, "Roses In Chains", to mark the day that the duo play live at Glastonbury Festival's Field Of Avalon stage (Sunday, June 30, 2024). Check it out below.

Check out the official video for "Roses In Chains" below. The single was released on June 21st and is available here.