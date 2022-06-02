ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Perform LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Rock And Roll" At 2022 Tour Launch; Video

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss launched their 2022 Raise The Roof tour last night (Wednesday, June 1) at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, NY. Fan-filmed footage of their performance of the Led Zeppelin classic, "Rock And Roll", can be viewed below:

Plant and Krauss recently announced a new string of US dates in support of Raise The Roof. The new leg launches on August 15 in San Diego, CA, and concludes on September 4 in Austin, TX. Dates below.

August

15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

21 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage

25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater

28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amp

September

1 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

(Photo - David McClister)