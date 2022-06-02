ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Perform LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Rock And Roll" At 2022 Tour Launch; Video

June 2, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock classic rock robert plant & alison krauss led zeppelin

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss launched their 2022 Raise The Roof tour last night (Wednesday, June 1) at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, NY. Fan-filmed footage of their performance of the Led Zeppelin classic, "Rock And Roll", can be viewed below:

Plant and Krauss recently announced a new string of US dates in support of Raise The Roof. The new leg launches on August 15 in San Diego, CA, and concludes on September 4 in Austin, TX. Dates below.

August
15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
21 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre
23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage
25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
27 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater
28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amp

September
1 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

(Photo - David McClister)



