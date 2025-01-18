ROBERT PLANT Amongst Mourners As BBC Radio Star JOHNNIE WALKER Is Laid To Rest

According to Rayo, motorbike riders have paid tribute to the BBC radio star Johnnie Walker by following his funeral procession as he is laid to rest.

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, as well as Walker's former BBC Radio 2 colleagues, were among the mourners at St Peter's Church in Shaftesbury, Dorset, yesterday (Friday, January 17th) for his funeral.

Walker died on New Year's Eve aged 79. His condition IPF is one "in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult", according to the NHS, which "currently no treatment" can stop or reverse.