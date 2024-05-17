ROBERT PLANT Opens Up About Losing His Son - "Every Now And Again He Turns Up In Songs, For No Other Reason Than I Miss Him A Lot"; Video

On July 26, 1977, Robert Plant and his wife lost their 5-year old son, Karac Pendra Plant, after the boy fell victim to a stomach virus. At the time of Karac's passing, Robert was out on Led Zeppelin's tour of the United States. Led Zeppelin's 1979 album, In Through The Out Door, featured Plant’s tribute to his son, the heartbreaking "All My Love".

In the video below from AXS TV, Robert Plant opens up to Dan Rather about the loss of his son: