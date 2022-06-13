ROBERT PLANT Releases Digging Deep Podcast - Series 5, Episode 4: "Last Time I Saw Her" (Remix); Audio

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, is currently in the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 5: "Last Time I Saw Her" (Remix) below.

A message states: "On this episode Robert Plant and Matt Everitt dig deep into a track whose roots can be found on RP’s seventh solo album, 2002’s Dreamland. But we’re not dealing with the original, instead we're unearthing the rare remix of 'Last Time I Saw Her’. Enjoy!"