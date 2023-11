Led Zeppelin News is reporting that Robert Plant paid a visit to the historic music venue, The Gliderdrome, in Boston, England on the way to his performance with Saving Grace in Grimsby on November 19. Check out the Facebook post from Dennis Fox below:



Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian perform next on November 23 at at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England. Find tickets here.