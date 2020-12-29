Rock Camp, The Movie Feat. ALICE COOPER, ROGER DALTREY, SAMMY HAGAR, JOE PERRY, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS In Theaters / Virtual Cinemas In January; New Video Trailer Streaming

Rock Camp, The Movie will be in theaters/virtual cinemas starting January 15, 2021 in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Washington DC and 100+ additional cities nationwide. Then, On Demand everywhere starting February 16, 2021. Watch a new video trailer below.

Summer camp meets Spinal Tap as we journey to Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, where dreamers from across America and around the world gather to shred with their heroes - and learn to rock like the legends.

From filmmaker Doug Blush, whose editing and producing credits include three Oscar-Winning Films: 20 Feet From Stardom, Period. End of Sentence, and Icarus. Rock Camp The Movie follows four campers (and their families) through their journeys to shred with their heroes and see how they overcome their fears and transform their lives.

The film features appearances by Alice Cooper, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Judas Priest, Joe Perry, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Nancy Wilson, Slash, and many more.