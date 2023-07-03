Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Announces Metalmania III Feat. ZAKK WYLDE, MIKE PORTNOY, MARTY FRIEDMAN And More

Ignite your rock dreams this November in Los Angeles and jam with metal legends Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera, Black Label Society), Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) and more.

The ultimate rock 'n' roll experience returns this November with Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp's Metalmania III. Taking place from November 9-12, this immersive, once-in-a-lifetime event offers rock enthusiasts of all skill levels a unique opportunity to dive headfirst into the electrifying world of heavy metal.

Metalmania III will give attendees the chance to jam live on stage at the legendary Whisky A Go Go on the final night with the iconic Zakk Wylde (pictured at top). The thrill of the spotlight, the roar of the crowd - it's all part of the authentic rockstar experience offered by Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp.

Attendees will receive unprecedented access to the wisdom and insights of rock legends Zakk Wylde, Marty Friedman, and Mike Portnoy. These masters will guide campers through the groundbreaking music of Black Sabbath, Ozzy, Megadeth, Dream Theater, and Pantera.

Attendees will also get the chance to showcase their skills at another iconic music venue, the legendary Viper Room. Campers will be mentored by rockstar counselors including Vinny Appice of Black Sabbath, Bjorn Englen of Dio Disciples, Monte Pittman of Ministry, Tony Franklin of The Firm, Tommy Black of Scott Weiland, Jason Ebs of Peter Criss, Angela Scarpa of Black Sabbitch, Britt Lightning of Vixen and more. If you’re interested in recording, you will have the chance to do it with iconic producer Mike Clink (Guns n’ Roses, Megadeth). Metalmania III offers an unparalleled rock education and experience.

Over the course of the camp, participants will experience:

- Band rehearsals for performances and headliner jams

- Masterclasses by rockstar counselors

- Themed jam rooms

- Q&A sessions with rockstar counselors and special guests

- Performances at The Whisky A Go Go and The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip

Transform your dream of becoming a rockstar into reality with Metalmania III. Secure your spot now and prepare to rock harder and LOUDER than ever before.

(Top photo - Dustin Jack)