Rock ‘N Spin

Everyone knows that feeling of indecision when presented with a load of options to select from. For some people, it only happens occasionally and for others it can be overwhelming.

Choosing out what music you want to play is just one example of a situation where indecisiveness can kick in. Sometimes you just don’t know where to begin, especially if you’re put on the spot. Using a little external help to decide for you during those moments sure can make all the difference.

Great Rock Albums

Rock is a music genre that is loved by people from all generations. It's the kind of music that never dies or seems to get old. Rock albums and songs from decades ago are still played frequently today.

Here is a compilation of some of the greatest (and most iconic), well-known rock albums of all time:

● Master of Puppets by Metallica - Released in 1986 on March third, the American heavy metal band dropped their third studio album

● Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses - A debut album released on July 21st back in 1987 by this American band stormed the charts worldwide

● Nevermind by Nirvana - Short-lived, legendary American band Nirvana released their second studio album and their first on a major label on the 24th of September, 1991

● The Number of the Beast by Iron Maiden - This British heavy metal band released this album on March 22 way back in1982

Back in Black by AC/DC - The Australian rock band released this classic on the 25th July,1980 which was just 5 months after their former lead singer Bon Scott tragically died.

● Black Sabbath by Black Sabbath - Their debut album of the same name of the band itself was released on the first of February in 1970 in the United Kingdom and on the first of June 1970 in the United States

● Reign in Blood by Slayer - The third album by American heavy metal band was released in 1986 on October seventh.

As we know all too well, this is just a tiny sample. There are many great rock albums in existence. Most great rock albums were in the decades of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s but they sure made a lot of great music in that time.

Spin it up

A great way to pick from your most preferred classic albums is to use the Spinnerwheel.com site. It is simple in design and intuitive to use.

To get started, go to the site’s homepage and click on the text box to the right and type in your choices. For each new option you simply hit enter to begin typing on a new line for a new choice. The website will automatically add these on the wheel for you, as all you need to do is type in what the options are. There is no limitation to the number of entries that can be used on the wheel, too.

To spin the wheel is even easier, still. All you have to do is click on the wheel for it to begin spinning. This will automatically stop spinning on its own, then gives you the answer to your which album to listen to first.

Repeats

You have the ability to keep the same albums for each spin or to retype in choices. At the end of a spin, you have the the option to add or remove some of the choices on the wheel. If you want to listen to a new album each time, you can simply remove the album you just listened to by clicking on “Remove after the wheel has spun. You can even get it to automatically remove the chosen entry after 2 seconds (check the wheel configuration options.

Conclusion

There are almost too many enjoyable heavy rock and metal albums out there to choose from, both new and old. With so many options that it can be extremely difficult to pick just one on any given day. With spinnerwheel they make the decision so much easier for you. Now, go forth and enjoy the music.