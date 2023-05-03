Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame CEO On IRON MAIDEN Not Being Inducted This Year - "Odds Are Good That They’ll Eventually Get In"

Earlier today, The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees. Iron Maiden, who were part of the "Fan Vote" (the top five artists, as selected by the public via the Fan Vote, comprised a "Fans' Ballot" that was tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees), failed to make the cut. Rage Against The Machine are the sole "rock" band among inductees.

Greg Harris, the CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, spoke with Audacy about this year's inductees.

On Iron Maiden not being inducted, he tells host Taryn Daly, “We love that people care. That they care if they’re in or out, and that their fans care. The truth is anybody that’s nominated, the odds are good that they’ll eventually get in. In fact, I think it may be as high as 90% eventually go in. Rage, this was their sixth time, I believe, fifth time on the ballot, or sixth time. And so sometimes it takes a while. But let’s see where it lands. Right now, let’s celebrate this year’s class, and we can start to debate about next year’s class once the spotlight is off of this year’s class.”

2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees:

Performer Category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius

The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3, and will return to Cleveland in 2024.

