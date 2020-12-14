Rock Saws Announces Next Wave Of Jigsaws Featuring METALLICA, PINK FLOYD, NIGHTWISH, KILLING JOKE, And More

December 14, 2020, 5 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock rock saws metallica pink floyd nightwish killing joke

Rock Saws / Zee Productions have announced their next wave of jigsaw puzzles, coming in March 2021, featuring Metallica, Pink Floyd, Nightwish, Killing Joke, and more.

"That's right, you can now pre-order our next wave of jigsaws! The first Rock Saws wave of 2021 is now available for exclusive pre-order at the Plastic Head Megastore. We've got six new artists getting the Rock Saws treatment in March, take a look below to see who."

View the full Rock Saws range here.



