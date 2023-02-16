"Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu" Songwriter HUEY "PIANO" SMITH Passes

Nola.com is reporting that Huey “Piano” Smith, creator of rock ’n’ roll classics “Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu”, “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Sea Cruise”, has passed away.

Smith, 89, died peacefully in his sleep Monday night (February 13) in Baton Rouge, his oldest daughter Acquelyn Donsereaux, confirmed. He’d moved from New Orleans to Baton Rouge in the early 1980s.

“He just slept away,” Donsereaux said Tuesday. “Daddy was the most positive person I know. Easy going and funny. He was a comedian until the last couple of hours.”

The major artists who performed and recorded “Rocking Pneumonia” and Smith’s other songs during the past 60-plus years include Deep Purple Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, Aerosmith, the Grateful Dead, Tom Jones, Paul Simon, Johnny Rivers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Herman’s Hermits, Jimmy Buffett, KC & The Sunshine Band, Boz Scaggs, Patti LaBelle and Chubby Checker.

Read the full report at Nola.com.