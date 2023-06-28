Rockstar Physiotherapist ANNA ACHIMOWICZ Launches #DivineVoltage Project

Rockstar physiotherapist Anna Achimowicz has launched a mysterious project #DivineVoltage celebrating 23 years in her artistic career and her birthday.

Anna says: “In the age of everyone backstage, behind the scenes and up in everybody's business, I'm bringing back myself the need of mysticism, wonder, and sense of secret and unattainability of the ‘behind the curtain of creativity’. The between of the magic between the Art and Artist and the Audience.”

“What will be revealed, will be in Divine Timing. Until then interpretation is open and free to the audience how #DivineVoltage resonates to everyone collectively and individually.”

Head to Patreon to support #DivineVoltage.

“Somewhere between swans, metal Shipyards and Divine intervention. Reaching back to roots where my bare feet first touched the stage and 23 years later with a re-known sense of power, experience and Goddess message of creation. A new image of Anna Achimowicz the Artist is born - Divine Voltage

"My art, stage shows, physical expression has been always about transformation and metamorphosis. In early 2000 I started my individual solo path in physical theatre, straying away from the mainstream musical, into depths of avant garde and alternative darkness, 20 years later, and two decades of stage productions and original performances, in 2020 I discovered my love for bass playing metal, that took me in 2021 into writing music and lyrics. And 2022 leading onto June 2023 showed me my creative mission is wider than I expected or anticipated and is not bound by simply one medium.

“The Anna Achimowicz of 2023 and onwards is here to re-awaken humanity through Divine Voltage shaking them up to their truth, their passion, their hearts and souls, so meticulously hidden by the matrix world. Divine Voltage isn't religious in it's message not dogmatic. Divinity as creators incarnate is in us all here on Earth, not just Artists, but we are the Guides. Musicians, and Choreographers, Performers and Rebels, But we're here to Lead. And with that Leadership we plant the seeds of creation. Divine Voltage is spiritual but it's a high voltage message will be sure to burn you down, right to your true raw core.”

(Photo – Montar 2023)