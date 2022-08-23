Rockstar Physiotherapist ANNA ACHIMOWICZ Launches First Ever Physiotherapy For Rockstars

Polish/American/Swedish Rockstar Physiotherapist Anna Achimowicz has launched the first ever ‘Physiotherapy for Rockstars - Medical Endorsement’ booking available now for bands, festivals and events.

Just like a gear or equipment endorsement, this one if for your body’s health. Physiotherapy for Rockstars health endorsement consists of individually and custom prepared complex services provided by specialist Anna Achimowicz that include extensive know-how on injury prevention, treatment and therapy for touring musicians, bands, and independent artists. Both in-person as well as remote consistent body management & guidance via online services navigating the on and off-tour needs of musicians and industry professionals.

For booking our custom designed Medical Endorsement for your band/artist/tour/ or event contact anna.achimowicz@gmail.com and find more information at this location.

Physiotherapy for Rockstars health endorsement consists of following individual services provided by specialist Anna Achimowicz:

-Stage movement analysis and performance advisement

-Soft tissue and adjustment work

-Training and movement re-education

-Injury prevention

-Performance enhancement techniques

Group training, stretching and warm-up coaching and well as know-how and Q& A support surrounding all of individual needs and challenges relating to injury, training, gear choice, life-style, supplementation, and more all individually.